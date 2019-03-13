South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Launches Youth Café

press release

Today, the Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Albert Fritz, launched the Province's tenth Youth Café in Uniondale, in partnership with the Garden Route District Municipality and the George Local Municipality. Please find pictures attached.

This innovative collaboration will ensure that young people can harness important skills in IT literacy, Google and IBM training, life skills and the arts; to name a few.

Minister Fritz said, "When we opened the doors to our first Youth Café just 5 years ago, it was an exciting new initiative and we were very anxious to see whether the Youth Cafés would be accepted by young people. We started out small but ambitious. Today, our Youth Cafés receive approximately 10 000 visits a day! I look forward to launching an additional three youth cafés in the 2019/20 financial year in Metro North, East and the Overberg."

Minister Fritz further said, "The concept of a Youth Café is born out of the Provincial Youth Development Strategy. The Strategy has given us a strong foundation and guided us in building a society defined by freedom, fairness, and opportunity for young people. It has guided us in the roll-out of key services and interventions."

Under the leadership of Minister Fritz, the Western Cape Department of Social Development will continue to provide opportunities to the young people of the province.

