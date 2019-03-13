Ethiopia: Statement on ET302 by U.S. House Aviation Subcommittee Chair

Photo: DosenPhoto/Flickr

A Boeing 737 MAX in Toronto.

document

Opening statement on ET302 by Chairman Rick Larsen (Democrat-WA) at the hearing of the Aviation Subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee:

I do want to start today by acknowledging the tragedy of Sunday's crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Eight Americans and at least 21 United Nations employees were among the 157 people who died in the crash.

Chair DeFazio, Committee staff and I have been in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing about the accident and we continue to closely monitor the investigation.

I want to provide Committee members with a few updates:

First, the NTSB, the U.S. accredited representative and lead for the United States, will assist and is assisting Ethiopian authorities in this investigation and currently has people in Ethiopia.

Right now, the important thing is that relevant agencies are allowed to conduct a thorough and careful investigation.

The Ethiopian Accident Investigations Bureau is the lead on this investigation with support from NTSB and others.

Second, the FAA and Boeing as well have personnel in Ethiopia to assist in the investigation.

Third, the FAA issued a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community yesterday stating pilots should continue to use Boeing's operational safety protocols as previously directed following the Lion Air crash, and American carriers must install design changes no later than April 2019.

The Notification does not currently call for the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet.

I encourage all Members to monitor this situation themselves, and I want you to know staff is available to any Member for any questions that you have surrounding the investigation and can provide updates to you as they become available.