South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Launches Mandatory and Compulsory Programme

press release

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to launch the Mandatory and Compulsory Programme

The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, will be launching the Mandatory and Compulsory Programmes. The introduction of these programmes was echoed during the 2019 State of the Nation Address, when President Cyril Ramaphosa pronounced the 2018 Cabinet approval on a range of mandatory and compulsory programmes to be delivered by the National School of Government (NSG). This is the NSG's response in tackling the widespread and reported corruption in the public service.

Minister Dlodlo will officially launch the programmes and formally sign the ministerial directive for implementation from 1 April 2019.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration