Kenya: Good Luck With Traffic As Uhuru Hosts Macron in City Centre

Police have urged city motorists to keep off Haile Selassie Avenue in the city centre from 3pm Thursday, the first in a series of traffic warnings issued as French President Emmanuel Macron visits Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Macron will tour Nairobi central railway station in the afternoon.

They will make a joint address on the proposed development of commuter rail service from the city centre to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The tour will disrupt traffic on Uhuru Highway, Moi Avenue, Landies Road and main roads in the CBD.

The National Police Service said the traffic disruption will extend to Friday dur to the presence of several Heads of State and Governments visiting to attend the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) as well as the 3rd One Planet Assembly at UN Complex in Gigiri.

The police advised motorists to use alternatives routes as directed by traffic police in various location.

We wish to inform the public that owing to the presence of several Heads of State and Governments visiting the country to attend the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) as well as the 3rd One Planet Assembly at UN Complex in Gigiri from 13th to 15th March 2019. ..1/3

- National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 13, 2019

.. traffic arrangements have been made that could impact on normal traffic flow in the city.

The roads likely to be affected on the days stated include; Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Limuru Road. 2/3

-- National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 13, 2019

We therefore request motorists to obey directions given by Traffic Police in order to allow our esteemed visitors safe passage to and from various locations in the city. 3/3

-- National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 13, 2019