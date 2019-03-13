Kenya: Daniel Rudisha's Burial Date Revealed

Daniel Matasi Rudisha, who died last Wednesday at War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru County, will be laid to rest at his home in Oltanki village, Kilgoris in Narok County on Monday.

Matasi , 73,was father of the 800m Olympics champion and world record holder. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Plans to give the former athlete a decent send-off are almost complete as athletes come together to fundraise and help the family towards the burial arrangements.

Former and current athletes have been meeting at Eldoret Sports Club under the chairmanship of Japheth Kimutai and Benjamin Limo.

According to David Rudisha, preparations are almost complete and they will be expect a number of visitors to attend the burial.

"As a family we are ready to host a number of mourners who will be here to give the last respect to our late father. The athletics family led by Athletics Kenya president Gen. Jack Tuwei is expected to attend the burial," said David.

Jonas Tonge, one of the organisers, said that they will be planning to attend the burial in big numbers.

"We are also supporting the family through a fundraiser and we want to ask Kenyans to help us in any way they can afford," said Tonge.

The 1968 Olympic 4x400m relay silver medallist had been admitted at the hospital after his kidneys failed, and was on the road to recovery after moving out of the intensive care unit.

He later retired from athletics and took up a teaching role and at the same time was a coach, training and mentoring many athletes including former 800m world champion Billy Konchellah.

The firm foundation they laid, saw Asati and Nyamao team up with Robert Ouko and the late Julius Sang four years later in Munich to elevate the title to gold, Kenya's and Africa's only Olympic gold medal ever in the 4x400m relay.