13 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyan Relatives of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash Victims Flown to Addis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amina Wako

Ethiopian Airlines on Tuesday evening flew 64 relatives of victims of Sunday's plane crash to Addis Ababa to help in identifying the bodies of their kin.

On arrival in Addis, they were received by Ambassador Catherine Mwangi and the Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimett.

The ET302 flight crashed on Sunday morning just six minutes after take off some 60km southeast of Bole International Airport while heading to Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

32 KENYANS

The ill-fated plane had 149 passengers and eight crew members on board, including 32 Kenyans.

The family members are expected to give DNA samples to be matched with those of the deceased.

Due to the impact of the crash and the ensuing fire, identification of some of the victims could take weeks or months and may need to be done via dental records or DNA, an industry expert told Reuters.

FORENSIC EXPERTS

The process is expected to take longer because of the more than 30 nationalities on board the flight.

"It's a difficult moment for the friends and relatives so we are doing our best to provide all the information as we get it," Koimett said.

Israel and South Africa have also sent forensic experts to help with the identification process.

The government of Kenya and Ethiopian Airlines will cater for all the expenses of the victims' family members who have traveled to Addis.

Kenya

Trump's Proposed Budget Slashes Funding to Kenya

President Donald Trump's proposed budget issued on Monday calls for deep cuts in aid to Kenya as part of an overall… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.