South Africa: Parliament Acknowledges Progress in Stabilising Crime Intelligence Unit

The Portfolio Committee on Police acknowledge the steady progress that has been made in stabilising the Crime Intelligence Unit within the South African Police Service. The committee has throughout its term underlined the importance of Crime Intelligence to effectively fight crime in South Africa.

"Since the appointment of the National Commissioner and the Divisional Head of Crime Intelligence there has been tangible progress in stabilising the unit and ensuring that it returns to optimum operational effectiveness," said Mr Francois Beukman, the Chairperson of the Committee. Mr Beukman also emphasised the importance of effectively dealing with legacy issues within the division to ensure that it regains public trust.

The committee today received a report on the Intelligence Corporate Renewal strategy and is convinced that the plans put out have the potential to deliver effective results. But the committee has cautioned that the effectiveness of the turnaround strategy will be demonstrated by how police deal with crimes such as Cash in Transit Heists and political killings.

The strategy's key areas, which the Committee appreciates, is the focus on the establishment of a rapid intervention capacity at both national and provincial levels, strengthening of strategic partnerships, the revised Threat Management System to bring it up to date with current challenges as well as the filling of 424 vacant positions.

The committee has urged National Treasury to urgently consider the request to purchase specialised and advanced hardware, software and tools that are essential in capacitating the officers to work effectively.

The unfettered access by the Auditor General of the financials of the division has also been hailed as a major step in the right direction that will ensure accountability and the credibility of the division in the eyes of the public.

"Ultimately what we need is a CI division that can produce intelligence products that are credible and will ensure that we do not encounter problems like the spike in CIT heists," Mr Beukman said.

The committee welcomes progress in vetting of SAPS management and lifestyle audits as a means of fighting corruption within the SAPS. The committee is hopeful that the sixth Parliament will continue oversight over the vetting process as the committee is of the view that vetting and lifestyle audits are central in rooting out corruption within the police.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa