South Africa: MEC Beverley Schäfer Raises Awareness for Jump App

press release

MEC of Economic Opportunities Beverley Schäfer to show her support for Jump app by jumping out of a plane

A new online platform for small businesses is about to launch and MECBeverley Schäfer will be jumping out of a plane to show her support.

Jump is a new way for entrepreneurs and small businesses to connect with each other, with business support, with business experts and with digital tools.

Jump helps SMMEs see what support is available to them, and to more efficiently access that support - whether it's a mentor, a funder or business advice from an expert.

Jump's beta version will go live later this month, however businesses can already register now, so that they are listed when it goes live. Over 1100 businesses have already signed up.

As part of the launch, small business owners could enter into a competition to win a chance to skydive with MEC Schäfer. Farouk Gabier from Grassy Park won the opportunity. He is setting up a gym for children in his area called Urchin-Wildchild.

The pair will be taking the leap this week. Professional video footage of the jump will be available to media outlets on Monday.

MEC Schäfer said: "As part of our focus on the future economy, we have developed this digital solution which will help small businesses to access a range of support and solutions. We've already seen a number of businesses sign up to be involved, and I encourage all small businesses to sign up".

Sign up is free and easy and can be done at www.bizjump.co.za

Issued by: Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism