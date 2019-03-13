13 March 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Hot Tempered Mom Throws Baby in Fire

By Rebecca Mushota

A young mother of Mwansabombwe is being held for throwing her two-year-old baby into a fire after finding the toddler eating relish she had not served her.

Police said Esther Mumba, 21, flew into a rage when she found her daughter eating the relish from a pot on Monday afternoon, beat the child, picked and threw it into a hearth with a fire burning outside the home.

The baby was rescued by her grandfather.

Police deputy spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the child sustained burns on her legs.

"The suspect has been arrested and will appear in court soon," Mr Hamoonga said.

