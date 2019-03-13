Zimbabwe: Mandiwanzira Wins Bid for Stay of Proceedings

Former minister of Information and Communication Technology, Supa Mandiwanzira was yesterday granted a stay of proceedings by the High Court.

High Court judge, Justice Esther Muremba ruled in favor of Mandiwanzira, a move that will stall proceedings at the lower court until the Constitutional Court makes a ruling on his prosecution challenge.

Mandiwanzira through his lawyers Advocates Thembinkosi Magwaliba and Brian Hungwe instructed by Selby Hwacha had applied pending the determination by the High Court for the review of his application for discharge which the Magistrates court had earlier dismissed.

Mandiwanzira is currently out on $2 000 bail coupled with stringent conditions, is being accused of engaging the services of a South African company called Megawatt Private Limited at NetOne without following the proper procedure.

The former ICT minister is accused of corruptly engaging Megawatt for consultancy services rendered to NetOne.

Mandiwanzira is also accused of irregularly appointing his personal assistant to the NetOne board.