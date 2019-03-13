13 March 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mandiwanzira Wins Bid for Stay of Proceedings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shorai Murwira

Former minister of Information and Communication Technology, Supa Mandiwanzira was yesterday granted a stay of proceedings by the High Court.

High Court judge, Justice Esther Muremba ruled in favor of Mandiwanzira, a move that will stall proceedings at the lower court until the Constitutional Court makes a ruling on his prosecution challenge.

Mandiwanzira through his lawyers Advocates Thembinkosi Magwaliba and Brian Hungwe instructed by Selby Hwacha had applied pending the determination by the High Court for the review of his application for discharge which the Magistrates court had earlier dismissed.

Mandiwanzira is currently out on $2 000 bail coupled with stringent conditions, is being accused of engaging the services of a South African company called Megawatt Private Limited at NetOne without following the proper procedure.

The former ICT minister is accused of corruptly engaging Megawatt for consultancy services rendered to NetOne.

Mandiwanzira is also accused of irregularly appointing his personal assistant to the NetOne board.

Zimbabwe

Senior Doctors Down Tools

Senior doctors at Zimbabwe's foremost health facility Parirenyatwa Hospital have downed their tools in protests against… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.