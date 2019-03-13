South Africa: Government Interacts With Harding Residents and Business Community, 14 and 15 Mar

press release

Harding residents and business community to interact with government leaders

The residents and business community of Harding and surrounding areas will get at an opportunity to interact with the national, provincial and local political leadership at a business engagement session and an imbizo that will take place at the Harding Town Hall and Elangeni Sports Ground in Kwa Machi Township on 14 and 15 March 2019, respectively.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Bulelani Magwanishe, Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Mr Cassel Mathale, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal Mr Sihle Zikalala, Mayor of the Ugu District Municipality Councillor Mondli Chiliza, Mayor of the Umuziwabantu Local Municipality Councillor Dixie Nciki, and the Chief Whip of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Ms Nontembeko Boyce who is responsible for Legislature Constituency Office in Harding are expected to attend both sessions.

The leaders will also officiate the opening of the Harding CBD market stalls that built by the Department of Small Business Development as part of its Shared Economic Infrastructure Facility programme.

According to Deputy Minister Magwanishe, the business engagement session and the imbizo will provide a platform where government leaders, aspirant entrepreneurs, owners of small enterprises and big businesses will interact and share ideas and information on a variety of pertinent issues that affect them.

"The two sessions are important to both government and the business community as they will provide a platform for government and Harding business community to discuss ways and mechanisms of supporting businesses based in the townships and villages in order to assist them contribute in growing the South African economy and creating job opportunities. In addition to the information on the financial and non-financial support available for businesses from government, various departments will share information on their products and services at the imbizo.

This will go a long way in assisting residents of Harding and surrounding areas to access these services in order to empower themselves and change their lives for the better," says Magwanishe.

Deputy Minister Mathale says 51 beneficiaries of the Department of Small Business Development's Informal Small Enterprise Development Programme (IMEDP) will receive equipment worth R10 000 each during the imbizo.

"The IMEDP is a specially designed programme that aims to empower and develop informal traders to become skilled and adequately equipped to manage their businesses. It also provides equipment and machinery needed in the sector, hence the handover of various equipment and machinery to the Harding beneficiaries," says Mathale.

Deputy Ministers of Economic Development, Mr Madala Masuku; Communications, Ms Pinky Kekana and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr Sfiso Buthelezi are also expected to attend the sessions.

Issued by: Department of Trade and Industry