Africa: United People Global Contributes to Positive Citizen Leadership for a Sustainable Future

press release

United People Global launches UPG Sustainability Leadership program that creates positive citizen responses to the world's sustainability challenge.

Over 60 young people from around the world to study on an island for 5 days, to explore practical ways to take positive action and then to deliver projects and training sessions within their communities

UPG works to create a world where ordinary people have more power. With over 20 communities around the world, people are using positive action to make the world a better place.

London, United Kingdom, 13 March 2019 - The House of Lords was the venue of the London Reception of United People Global (UPG). UPG works to create a world where ordinary people have more power. The UPG Community achieves this by encouraging and enabling people to participate in making the world a better place through its activities that are based on 4 pillars: raising awareness, strengthening belief, facilitating collaboration and fostering community.

Invited guests were greeted with remarks from Graça Machel, Chair of the Board, United People Global: "People do have power inside themselves ... what we do with United People Global is to enhance that, to embolden people to unite their strengths and their aspirations; transform this in movements led by people themselves to change their lives and to change the world they want to live in and, if you like, to change the world that they want to leave as a legacy to future generations."

At the House of Lords, guests from all sectors of society were hosted by Lord Dr. Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick CBE. At the gathering Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President of United People Global announced the launch of UPG Sustainability Leadership: an initiative that contributes to positive citizen leadership on sustainability through training, collaboration and action. The flagship activity is the training of over 60 citizens from all corners of the world on an island and then the local projects and the mini-training sessions that these Sustainability Leaders go on to deliver within their communities.

"Climate change and sustainability are challenges that provoke a lot of anger and frustration - on both sides. And rightly so. United People Global is helping people who care about these challenges to respond with positive action." said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.

"The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is thrilled to partner with United People Global to address climate change and environmental sustainability. This partnership engages young adult leaders in a process of identifying their own solutions suitable for their own communities," said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director, Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership.

UPG Communities around the globe cover a range of positive impact programs; including a community in the capital, called UPG London Bridge that aims to promote inter-community integration. UPG London Bridge shared their objective to diffuse tensions in society by supporting disenfranchised communities, and facilitating cross-cultural engagement programmes. This is just one of several projects UPG communities are working on around the world; including UPG communities in Ahmedabad, Cotonou, Dubai, Karachi, Lagos, Monrovia, New York and Salvador.

A recent UPG event in Maputo helped employers to learn from the success story of a brilliant apprentice with a non-traditional hiring profile: no spoken English, no Bachelors degree - yet outstanding programming skills. This activity was part of UPG's initiative on youth unemployment which helps communities to create more possibilities for young people by tackling the youth skills gap: a phenomenon where high rates of youth unemployment are found in the same communities where organisations struggle to find skilled talent to fill vacancies. This UPG initiative is an outcome of the work of the global Youth and Skills Commission cochaired by Sarah Brown, Executive Chair, Global Business Coalition for Education and Rosalind Hudnell, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Intel; President, Intel Foundation (retired).

UPG continues to demonstrate that whatever we may be frustrated and angry about locally or globally, we can always use positive action to make the world a better place.

About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. We believe that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.