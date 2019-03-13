Tanzania: Graphite Mining Set to Start in Lindi Soon

LINDI is set to start graphite mining after a recent exploration process established presence of the mineral in the southern region.

The Regional Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Zambi, confirmed to the 'Daily News' that two mining companies, including Pacco Gem, are preparing to construct graphite mines in Ruangwa District, which he said was endowed with such minerals.

The region's boss expressed optimism that graphite mining would start at any time this year. Composed exclusively of the element carbon, according to Minerals.net, graphite is mostly used for making phone batteries, some parts of planes, pencils, brake linings, foundry facings and lubricants.

At the end of last year, Tanzania Mining Commission Executive Secretary Prof Shukrani Manya was quoted as saying that the government had issued licences to five graphite mining firms in Ruangwa.

The firms are Uranex, Walkabout that runs Lindi Jumbo project, Ngwena, Nazareth and Pacco Gem. Among five companies, the Commission's boss revealed that Uranex was planning to build infrastructure for the first Graphite Special Economic Zone in the country.

"The mining and processing of the graphite will be conducted here (in Lindi)," noted RC Zambi, who was optimistic that more job opportunities would be created by the anticipated projects.

According to Triton's website, the flake graphite prices are stable despite seasonal production slowdown and purification cost increases in China this year.

Meanwhile, the website reported that: "China's automobile industry investment regulation change expected to encourage further investment in domestic battery industry; EV battery import tariffs increased."

Apart from graphite, other types of minerals available in the region include gold, gypsum, coal, marble and gypsum.

The Lindi Regional Commissioner's Office in collaboration with Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited (TSN) is expecting to hold a Business Forum between March 25 and 27, this year.

TSN publishes Daily News, HabariLeo, SpotiLeo and manages an online TV, namely Daily News Digital.

The forum will bring together the business community, investors, entrepreneurs, policy makers and implementers, to explore untapped business and investment opportunities in Lindi Region, including the mining sector