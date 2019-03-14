Nigeria: Dozens Trapped in Nigeria School Building Collapse

Photo: Vanguard

Building collapse at Ita-Faji area in Lagos.

At least eight people have been killed after a three-story school building collapsed in a densely populated area of Lagos. Thirty-seven people have been rescued from the rubble, but dozens are feared trapped.

Emergency crews are scrambling to rescue dozens of schoolchildren trapped under debris after a three-story building collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Authorities said 37 people have so far been rescued, while eight have been found dead.

What we know so far:

Up to 100 children could be trapped in the wreckage.

The children had been attending an "illegal school" in a residential building.

The building was located in the densely-populated Ita Faji area of Lagos.

'Parents are anxiously awaiting'

DW's West Africa correspondent Fanny Facsar reported that families were fearful over the fate of the children.

"Parents are anxiously awaiting news about what has happened to their children," said Facsar.

Building collapses common

It was not immediately clear why the building collapsed. Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said buildings in Ita Faji should have undergone integrity tests but landlords resisted.

Nigeria has witnessed scores of deaths in collapsed buildings, especially those built illegally.

In 2015, more than 110 people were killed when a six-story building collapsed during a church service. Two years later, another church collapsed in Uyo, killing 60 people.

(AFP, Reuters)