Kenya: Mieno Ready for St George Debut, Predicts Gor Mahia Victory

Humphrey Mieno says he is looking forward to his debut for Saint George SC in the Ethiopian top tier league this weekend.

The Kenyan midfielder completed his move to the club in January but competition rules locked him out of action during the first leg matches of the Ethiopian league.

The former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards midfielder has since been cleared to compete for the Addis Ababa based club in the second leg of the campaign, starting with Sunday's home match against Bahir Dar.

"It has been easy settling in here, mainly because of my colleague (Patrick) Matasi and the coach (Stewart Hall)," Mieno told Nairobi News.

LONG WAIT

"It's a fast passing game here. There is more emphasis on technique compared to the physical aspect but the adaptation has been fast. It's been a while without playing and I had started missing competitive football. I'm good to go," he added.

Saint George is currently placed third in the league standings behind Sidama Coffee and Mekelle Kenema.

Englishman Hall, who previously coached Mieno at Sofapaka and Azam in Kenya and Tanzania, will be hoping that the midfielder's debut will be worth the long wait.

K'OGALO VICTORY

At the same time, Mieno has backed his former club Gor Mahia to progress to the quarter finals of the Caf Confederations Cup.

Gor Mahia will face Angola's Petro Atletico in a must-win final group match on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium.

Mieno, who represented the Kenyan champions in the earlier stages of the tournament, believes Hassan Oktay's charges are up to the task and will triumph.

"The home form is vital and Gor Mahia have the edge. I can see them winning even though it will be an open game," he said.