Kenya: Betlion Releases Odds on Magical Kenya Open

Nairobi — BetLion Goliath Jackpot on Wednesday released the odds for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament to take place in Karen Country Club from March 14-17.

The main motivator behind pricing this tournament was in appreciation of how Kenyans love their sport and what better way than they can enjoy and make some money as they get entertained.

South African, Justin Hardin has been primed as favorite to win the tourney with odds of 12.00.

Hard hitting Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow, Mike Kisia are leading the pack for Kenya with a healthy 501.00 odds while BetLion's David Wakhu is priced at 751.00 for tournament winner and 251.00 as first round leader.

"As BetLion, we love sport and are always dynamic enough to price up whatever sport our customers enjoy," said Spencer Okach, Managing Director - BetLion.

BetLion commits to always be having markets of such tournaments, giving the best odds while at it.