Zimbabwe: Mukanya Challenges His Beloved Dembare

Thomas Mapfumo has challenged the Dynamos leadership to ensure the club's long history is documented with the Chimurenga music guru insisting the Glamour Boys deserve to be recognised for the role they played in the country's struggle for independence.

Mapfumo, an avid DeMbare fan, met with one of the Glamour Boys founding fathers and board chairman, Bernard Marriot Lusengo, and club patron Webster Shamu.

The Chimurenga music icon said as Zimbabweans look to celebrate Independence Day commemorations next month, it was also imperative for the nation to recall the contribution that football and music played during the liberation struggle through such institutions like Dynamos.

"Dynamos is a team I have always supported from the Rhodesian times and this team is part of the history of this country," said Mapfumo.

"From their formation in 1963, Dynamos are linked to the struggle for emancipation of the black people in this country and all those teams like Lusitanos, Callies, Salisbury United, who were playing in the same league with them before independence, were fully aware of what that the club represented.

"They were not just a team of black players but they represented black people and what the majority black people in the country were fighting for and there is need for all that history to be documented so that the young people can understand how Dynamos came about.

"There is also need for the leaders at the club to document the club's rich history, which includes a number of success stories they have even at international level.

"They used to play and win against such clubs like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs and they used to do well in the African Champions League and these were some of the issues that we were looking back on when I met with Mudhara Marriot.

"We grew up together and there was a lot that we talked about, from our youthful days up to now, and we also shared some ideas."

Marriot, who was into music before venturing into football, insisted that contrary to beliefs in some circles, he enjoyed cordial relations with Mapfumo.

"Thomas is a pillar in the country, musically, and we have a long history," said Marriot.

"Just like he suggested that we need a documentary on the history of Dynamos, I also feel that his story has to be well documented for posterity.

"He has done a lot for this country through his works.

"We will take a cue from his advice and we will work on that."

Marriot also paid tribute to Isiah Mupfurutsa's executive committee for securing a sponsorship deal for Dynamos from Gold Leaf Tobacco.

"Some people have chosen to make noise only in terms of criticising and wishing to see the demise of this club but I must say, as a board, we are impressed by the unity shown by this executive and the efforts they have been making to turn things around.

"I think if our supporters unite and rally behind their favourite club we can achieve great things," Marriot said.