Zimbabwe: Zim Stadiums Lagging Behind

Local authorities have been challenged to invest in the refurbishment of the stadiums across the country which have continuously failed to meet the minimum requirements of the CAF Club Licensing.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, yesterday said Zimbabwe could face a crisis when hosting international games if the situation was not attended to.

Gwesela is a member of the experts team of the First Instance Body tasked with providing guidance for the implementation of the Club Licensing system.

"Inspection is a continuous exercise. There is need for stadium owners in Zimbabwe to up their game.

"They have been told, via reports from previous inspections, what is needed to be done and it is now all up to them.

"As a CAF co-ordinator, I have travelled to various African countries to officiate in the CAF games and it's clear the other countries in the region are doing well in terms of infrastructure development.

"We need to work hard to make sure our infrastructure gets in line with what is obtaining in the other parts of the continent.

"Otherwise, we will remain behind in terms of Club Licensing. We encourage the local authorities who own most of these facilities to invest more in their development.

"This will also help us when we want top bid to host international events," said Gwesela.

Recently, CAF condemned some of the country's flagship facilities like the National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields following a snap inspection.

The FIB have also made their preliminary inspections and recommended renovations to most of the country's football stadiums before the start of the season in a fortnight.

In a refreshing move, ZIFA have appointed a FIB committee that is independent from the mother body.

The FIB-proper, which is chaired by former ZIFA board member Piraishe Mabhena, was inducted at Cresta Oasis in Harare yesterday.

The other members of the committee are Gladmore Muzambi, Solomon Sanyamandwe, Edson Maphosa, Ndaba Ncube, Francis Mabika and Wadzanai Mutyambizi and their mandate is to implement Club Licensing.

There were presentations by the higher body, the FIB-Experts led by their chairman Kenny Ndebele who touched on management of competitions.