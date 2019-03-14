Namibia: Nakathila Faces Acid Test Against Kovacs

Jeremiah Nakathila will top the bill against the experienced Zoltan Kovacs of Hungary in the Independence Legacy Fight Part Two, which was launched in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Walter Kautondokwa will also be back in action, as will be Mikka Shonena and Harry Simon Junior.

On Wednesday, promoter Nestor Tobias of MTC Nestor Sunshine Academy announced the bonanza, which takes place at the Windhoek Country Club on 20 April, saying that it will be in honour of Namibia's founding fathers, whom he hoped will be able to attend.

Nakathila, who has a record of 17 wins and one defeat, is currently ranked third in the world by the WBO, and a victory against Kovacs will bring him closer to a world title elimination fight.

Kovacs, however, is very experienced, with a record of 23 wins, five losses and one draw, and is sure to provide a tough test for Namibia's WBO African junior lightweight champion.

"Zoltan Kovacs of Hungary is a world-class boxer, who is ranked in the top 15 by the WBO. We tried to get a fight against Ryan Garcia [of the USA] who is ranked number one by the WBO, but his camp turned down our request. But if Jeremiah beats Kovacs, he will have a good chance to become the mandatory challenger for the world title," he explained.

Nakathila said he was excited, and looking forward to the fight.

"I'm excited to be fighting a world ranked opponent. I'm working very hard in the gym to achieve my dream of winning the world title, so I ask my fans to come and fill up the Windhoek Country Club on 20 April," he said.

"I need a guy of Zoltan's calibre to show the world that I'm the boss of the junior lightweight division," he added.

Kautondokwa will also be back in action for the first time since losing to Demetrius Andrade in a WBA world middleweight title fight in Boston in October last year.

That was Kautondokwa's first defeat after 18 professional fights, and he will now aim to revive his career against France Ramabolu of South Africa, who has a record of 10 wins and four defeats.

Kautondokwa said he had worked hard on his mistakes in the gym since returning from his fight in the United States.

"I'm happy to be back in the ring, and to do what I do best. I know I'll come out victorious because since I returned from the United States, I've been in the gym and working hard on my mistakes, because I'm still learning," he said.

Mikka Shonena will also be in action, and will defend his WBO Africa welterweight title against Shadrack Ignas of Tanzania. Shonena is still undefeated after 13 professional fights, while Ignas has a record of 16 wins, six losses and one draw.

Harry Simon Junior, who is also undefeated in seven fights, will get a crack at the Namibian junior welterweight national title when he takes on Andreas Nghinananye over 10 rounds.

Nghinananye has a poor record of only one win and six defeats, but Tobias said he would be a tough opponent.

"He is one of the toughest fighters in the division. He has never been stopped, and he has fought quality opponents. He is a tough guy, and I know he will give Harry the test of his life," he said.

It will be the first time that Simon fights over 10 rounds, but he said he will be ready.

"I want to thank MTC and my promoter for giving me this opportunity because it's not easy getting fights. It will be my first fight over 10 rounds, but I'll be ready to go all the way. I'll show my fans what I've learnt in the gym, and I will display another level," he enthused.

There will be four other fights, featuring Paulinus Paulus against Limbani Masamba of Malawi, Timoteus Shuulula against Niikoti Johannes, Onesmus Nekundi against Lazarus Namalambo, and Emmanuel Mungandjela against a yet to be named opponent.

Tickets are available at the Namibian Boxing Control Board, or at the MTC Nestor Sunshine Academy office.