Zimbabwe: Vaya Launches Nationwide Ambulance Services

Cassava Smartech has expanded its Vaya digital platform to offer ambulance services a few months after the company unveiled the road hailing application.

Using cash, EcoCash and medical aid as forms of payment, the Vaya ambulance will assign you the nearest ambulance after ordering.

The facility enables you to track the ambulance that you would have ordered, moving away from the tradition of waiting for the ambulance unsure.

Vaya has engaged 50 percent of Emergency Medical Services players including Harare City ambulance, Netstar, Emras, St Johns Ambulance, MARS, Rubatsiro ambulance service, Belvedere Medical Centre ambulance among other ambulance service providers from across the country, translating to a nationwide coverage.

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe CEO Mr Eddie Chibi, indicated the initiative intended to build up a fluid health related response system enabling a timeous access to ambulance services all over the country.

"The digital platform is designed to create efficiency in the allocation of a scarce resource and amplify availability.

"It will offer the nearest ambulance and also show the nearest hospital or trauma facility. And in addition, relatives will be able to follow the journey of the ambulance on their phone as it comes to them and also as it heads to the hospital emergency," said Mr Chibi.

The company indicated that it intends to incorporate all ambulances on the Vaya Ambulance platforms and connect tracking devices, enabling real-time tracking on any road in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Emergency Medical Services, MARS chief operating officer Mr Doug Mahiya said the initiative will assist in the improving connectivity and response time.

"This will go a long way in addressing the issue of accessibility as Vaya will give us a platform to connect with people easily. It will also reduce response time, since in emergency medical services we say, if you reduce response time you have increased chances of serving a life," said Mr Mahiya.

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited is a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed technology company in African with main operations in Zimbabwe.

The company is in financial services, insurance, e-commerce, education, health, agriculture, and logistics. When it was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in December 2018.