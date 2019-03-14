Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda U18 Team Outclass Djibouti to Reach Semis

Rwanda's U18 girls handball team has advanced to the last four of the ongoing Africa Zone V Youth Handball Tournament in Zanzibar after overpowering Djibouti 56-13 in their second group game on Wednesday.

It was the youthful side's second win in a row having edged Burundi 17-13 in their opening match, in Group B, at Migombani Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview from Zanzibar, head coach Ezechiel Nkusi Muhirwa said it was a great delight to reach the semi-finals, but their priority remained to win the tournament.

Muhirwa's side face Ethiopia in their last group game on Thursday, and the outcome will determine which team progresses to the knock-outs as group leaders.

Meanwhile, Rwanda also got off to a shining start in the Undr-20 category as they beat Tanzania 28-14 in their Group A opener on Wednesday ahead of their two games against Kenya and Ethiopia on Thursday.

Wednesday

Rwanda 56-13 Djibouti

Tuesday

Rwanda 17-13 Burundi