Rwanda: Online Portal in Judiciary Improving Service Delivery

A new project to automate service delivery in the judicial sector is bearing fruit, according to an official.

The implication is that complainants can now easily file their cases to courts online.

Judicial spokesperson Harrison Mutabazi told The New Times that as they continue promoting the use of information technology in service delivery, people can now use Visa and Smart Cards to pay for court services.

"On March 12, we started a new service for people who need to pay court services and reduce unnecessary movement of people going to the, spending much of their time waiting to pay," he said.

"We provide digital services in order to encourage people to have access to judicial services".

Mutabazi added that automating services in the judicial sector is yielding results based on feedback from beneficiaries that needs court service where they easily access all service within 24 hours.

"We have seen a change in service where people get quick and easy services online compared to when there were delays in following up cases and missing of documents due to cases backlog. All those are no longer there as people get what they need online" he said.

He highlighted that it was not easy to satisfy the big numbers of people who visited courts every day.

"It comes as an answer to traffic and congestion of people seeking judicial services means they appeal to the court while they are at home, know the time to go to court and follow court programs through their phone. They can even to buy a copy of a ruling," added.

"It will also be used in monitoring and evaluation for daily work, how judges work and inputs needed by courts without waiting for reports that can be full of lies. Online solves this by knowing the inputs and outputs of every person" he said.

Venuste Uwizeyimana, a lawyer, is one of the people who was impressed by the new project.

"The automatic service delivery has made work easy compared before which was taking us longer to access service. But now I can sit at home and request any service online as long as I have registered in that system," he said.