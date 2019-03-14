13 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Uganda: President Farmajo Inspects Somali Soldiers At Uganda Training Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo paid a visit to officials from Somali national army training in Kambamba military academy in central Uganda on Tuesday.

More than 100 officers are undergoing training provided by Ugandan peoples defense forces (UPDF) as part of an effort to help the Somali government rebuild its armed forces.

The Somali officers who are set to conclude their training mid this year thanked the president for the rare visit.

Somali head of state said he is looking forward to the return of the officers to take part in the joint operation against the armed group al-Shabaab.

The president reiterated his government's commitment to security under his leadership.

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is scheduled to present his closing speech at the ongoing Africa peace, integration and economic development in Kampala on Wednesday.

Uganda

Uganda Accuses Rwanda of Economic Sabotage

Uganda yesterday accused Rwanda of engaging in a trade war by employing non-tax barriers to block Uganda exports and to… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.