Somalia: National Assembly Speaker Returns Home From Overseas Trip

The speaker of Somalia's Lower House Chamber of Federal parliament, Mohamed Mursan on Wednesday returned home following a visit to Jordan and Turkey. During his stay in Jordan, the speaker has attended the 29th Arab parliament summit held in Amman and held bilateral talks with his counterparts.

A number of MPs welcomed the Mursal and his delegation at Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning. The speaker's return comes as the country's president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is in Uganda for Africa now summit 2019.