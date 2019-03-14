13 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: National Assembly Speaker Returns Home From Overseas Trip

Tagged:

Related Topics

The speaker of Somalia's Lower House Chamber of Federal parliament, Mohamed Mursan on Wednesday returned home following a visit to Jordan and Turkey. During his stay in Jordan, the speaker has attended the 29th Arab parliament summit held in Amman and held bilateral talks with his counterparts.

A number of MPs welcomed the Mursal and his delegation at Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning. The speaker's return comes as the country's president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is in Uganda for Africa now summit 2019.

Somalia

President Farmajo Calls for Paradigm Shift in Africa's Development

Somalia president has urged for a paradigm shift in the development agenda if the continent were to meets her… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.