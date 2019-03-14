Somalia: Five Killed in Livestock Market Bomb Blasts

At least five people were killed and more than 50 others were wounded in 4 landmine blasts in Goof-Gaduud, 30-Km west of Baidoa, the interim capital of the southwest state.

The regional state's spokesman, Nuradin Yusuf told Radio Shabelle via phone that the explosions resulted from IEDs planted inside a busy livestock market in the small town.

The blasts occurred as livestock traders gathered for the weekly transaction. The injured were rushed to nearby health centres in Baidoa for further treatment.

The deadly attack comes as Southwest state president, Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Lafta Gareen is paying his first visit to Diinsoor town in Bay region.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab which is fighting to topple internationally backed government still controls some areas mainly in the south despite losing large ground.