13 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Federal and State Ministers to Take Oath On Thursday

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Citizen
Omar-al-Bashir of Sudan.

Khartoum — The newly appointed Ministers will take oath at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Republican Palace before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir. The newly appointed state ministers will take oath at 12:00 noon at the Republican Palace. This was announced at a press conference held by the National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila.

More on This

Osman Hussein Appointed As Secretary-General of Council of Ministers

The National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila has issued a decision appointing Osman Hussein Osman as General… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.