Khartoum — The newly appointed Ministers will take oath at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Republican Palace before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir. The newly appointed state ministers will take oath at 12:00 noon at the Republican Palace. This was announced at a press conference held by the National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila.
Sudan: Federal and State Ministers to Take Oath On Thursday
