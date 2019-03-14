Sudan: Republican Decree On Appointment of Federal Ministers

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued Republican Decree Wednesday appointing federal ministers after consultation with the National Prime Minister as following:-

-Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul as the Minister of Presidency of the Republic.

-Ahmed Saad Omer- as the Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

-Professor Barakat Musa Al-Hawaty as the Minister of Federal Government Chamber.

-Bushara Gumaa Aro as the Minister of Interior.

-Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

-Dr Mohamed Ahmed Salim as the Minister of Justice.

-Magdi Hassan Yassin as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

-Al-Khair Al-Nour Al-Mubrak as the Minister of Education.

-Bahar Idris Abu Garda as the Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform.

-Hassan Ismail Sidahmed as the Minister of Information and Communications.

-Rudhwan Mohamed Ahmed Murjan as the Minister of Agriculture and Forests.

-Hamid Mumtaz as the Minister of Industry and Trade.

-Ishaq Adam Bashir as the Minister of Oil and Gas.

-Dr Osman Al-Toam Hamad the Minister of Irrigation, Water Resources and Electricity.

-Dr Mohmed Abu-Fatima as the Minister of Minerals.

-Hatim Al-Sir as the Minister of Transport and Urban Development.

- Ibrahim Yousif Mohamed as the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.

-Dr Suhair Ahmed Salah as the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

-Al-Samual Khelfalla as Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

- Gen. Dr Suaad Al-Karib-Minister of Social Security and Development.

-Dr Al-Saddiq Majoub Al-Tayeb as the Health Minister.