13 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Republican Decree On Appointment of State Ministers Issued

Photo: The Citizen
Omar-al-Bashir of Sudan.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a Republican Decree appointing the following as state ministers, after consultation with the Prime Minister:-

*Abu-Bakr Awad Hassanain as the State Minister at the Minister of the Presidency.

*Khalid Hassan Ibrahim as a State Minister at the Council of Ministers

*Dr. Amina Dirar as a State Minister at the Council of Ministers

*Dr. Abdul-Gasim Al-Amin Baraka as the State Minister at the Federal Government Ministry.

*Abul-Gasim Imam Al-Haj as State Minister a State Minister at the Ministry of Federal Government Ministry.

*Usama Faisal as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

*Omer Bashir Manis as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

*Mustafa Yousif Hawali as a State Minister at the Ministry of Finance.

*Dr. Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim as a State Minister at the Ministry of Education.

*Muna Farouq Suleiman as the State Minister for Information and Communications.

*Nihar Osman Nihar as the State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests.

*Saad-Eddin Hussein Al-Bushra as the State Minister at the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas.

*Ahmed Adam Kabo as the State Minister at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity.

*Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud Abdalla as the State Minister at the Ministry of Transport and Physical Development.

*Mohamed Tahir Mohamed Al-Amin as the State Minister of Animal Wealth and Fisheries.

*Dr. Thabita Boutros as the State Minister at the Higher Education and Scientific Research.

*Dr. Sumaya Idris Osman Okud as the State Minister at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

*Ahmed Mohamed Osman Hamid Karrar as the State Minister at the Ministry of Social Security and Development.

