Sudan: Republican Decree On Appointment of State Ministers Issued

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a Republican Decree appointing the following as state ministers, after consultation with the Prime Minister:-
*Abu-Bakr Awad Hassanain as the State Minister at the Minister of the Presidency.
*Khalid Hassan Ibrahim as a State Minister at the Council of Ministers
*Dr. Amina Dirar as a State Minister at the Council of Ministers
*Dr. Abdul-Gasim Al-Amin Baraka as the State Minister at the Federal Government Ministry.
*Abul-Gasim Imam Al-Haj as State Minister a State Minister at the Ministry of Federal Government Ministry.
*Usama Faisal as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs.
*Omer Bashir Manis as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs.
*Mustafa Yousif Hawali as a State Minister at the Ministry of Finance.
*Dr. Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim as a State Minister at the Ministry of Education.
*Muna Farouq Suleiman as the State Minister for Information and Communications.
*Nihar Osman Nihar as the State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests.
*Saad-Eddin Hussein Al-Bushra as the State Minister at the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas.
*Ahmed Adam Kabo as the State Minister at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity.
*Dr. Mustafa Mahmoud Abdalla as the State Minister at the Ministry of Transport and Physical Development.
*Mohamed Tahir Mohamed Al-Amin as the State Minister of Animal Wealth and Fisheries.
*Dr. Thabita Boutros as the State Minister at the Higher Education and Scientific Research.
*Dr. Sumaya Idris Osman Okud as the State Minister at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.
*Ahmed Mohamed Osman Hamid Karrar as the State Minister at the Ministry of Social Security and Development.