Uganda: Arua Treason Case - Bobi Wine, Co-Accused Reappear At Gulu High Court

Kyandondo East Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has today appeared at Gulu Gulu High Court to answer treason charges.

The legislator, together with 35 other suspects, are charged with treason over stoning President Museveni's vehicle during last year's Arua Municipality by-election violence.

They will today appear before the Grade One Magistrate Court presided by Isaac Imran Kintu for mention of their case.

Those already at the Court premises include Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake, Arua Municipality MP Kasiano Wadri, Gerald Karuhanga the Ntungamo Municipality legislator, among others.

The state contends that the suspects Gerard Karuhanga [Ntungamo Municipality], Paul Mwiru, [Jinja East Municipality], Bobi wine's Body guard Eddie Mutwe and others still at large stoned president Museveni's car on August 13, 2018, smashing its hind wind screen.