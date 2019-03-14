Sudanese Women Union Participates in CSW Sixty-Third Session

Khartoum — The Sudanese Women's Union delegation ,headed by its Secretary-General , Ahlam Mohamed Ibrahim is participating in meetings of 63rd Session of the UN 63rd Commission on the Status of Women which started Tuesday in New York and will continue until March 22.

The members of the delegation made intervensions in Symposium of the Arab Women's Union about woman refugees in the Arab region and their need for social protection systems held on the sidelines of the Commission's meetings.

Ahlam talked about Sudan experiment and the Sudanese Women's Union efforts to protect women who are subjected to abuse and various problems.

She pointed out that woman refugees in Sudan has not been placed into camps , but they have been integrated into public life and the community with full freedom of movement, ownership and work and are protected and fully supported by government institutions and civil society organizations.

The Secretary -General of the union recommended concerted global efforts to achieve sustainable peace, and to promote dialogue as means for solving problems, besides supporting civil society organizations to enhance capacities to play a distinctive role in advocacy and protection of refugees.