13 March 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Historic Role of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has the duty to interpret the law and establish judicial precedence. The Supreme Court is a maker of the law. The court has duty to make land mark cases that would strengthen the rule of law and the consolidation of democratic institutions. The fact that many are turning to the court for interpretation of the constitution has given added impetus to the significance of the Court in maintaining stability and good governance.

All eyes are on the Court. Foroyaa is of the view that unbiased legal analysis would enhance the delivery of unalloyed justice. Hence, the paper will publish Halifa Sallah's letter in full to be taken for what it is worth.

Gambia

