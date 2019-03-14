Sudan Uprising - Vigils and Sit-Ins By Doctors, Pharmacists, Students

Sudan — Protests and acts of civil disobedience continued throughout Sudan on Tuesday in response to the call of the signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

On Tuesday, doctors and medical staff organised protest vigils in 10 hospitals in Sudan in response to the call of signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Health Professions Coordination Group including the Ibrahim Malik Hospital, the Soba Hospital, the Jaafar Ibn Auf Hospital, the Bahri Hospital, Omdurman, the Taha Baashar Hospital, the Khartoum Eye Hospital and the laboratory workers of the Military Hospital in Khartoum state, Kassala Hospital in Kassala, and El Managil Hospital in El Gezira.

The doctors carried banners calling for the immediate step-down of the regime and denouncing the arrests and the emergency state.

Pharmacists working in pharmaceutical companies also held protest vigils in a number of areas in Khartoum.

Demonstrations

The students of a number of private universities have continued their demonstrations demanding the overthrow of the regime and Al Bashir for the second week.

The students of the Jordanian University, El Madayin College, Ibn Sina University, El Nahda College, El Fajr College, and Mekka Technical College in Khartoum demonstrated to demand the immediate closure of the universities.

The students of El Nahda College published a video clip of the director of the college assaulting one of the woman students, which caused widespread condemnation.

Vigils

On Tuesday, a number of workers and professional groups organised protest vigils and demonstrations in response to the calls of the forces signatory to the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

Lecturers at Shendi University, library clerks at the Omdurman Ahliya University, the employees of several medical equipment companies, Crystal Company, Amifarma company and engineers groups in Khartoum organised protest vigils to demand the step-down of Al Bashir and his regime.

More protests are expected for Wednesday, with an all-day civil disobedience campaign throughout the country in response to the call of the signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change.