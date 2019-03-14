Sudan Call - 'The Time of Dialogue With Khartoum Regime Has Ended'

Paris — The Sudan Call alliance of opposition parties and armed movements has affirmed that their meeting scheduled to be held in Paris from March 18-20 will have nothing to do with dialogue with the regime. "The time of dialogue and negotiation with the regime has ended."

Malik Agar, leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and deputy head of Sudan Call said in a statement that the Paris meeting aims to discuss "the issues of supporting the Sudanese revolution, promoting joint action to bring down the regime, and holding meetings with important parties from the international community".

Agar: "The parties to be met in Paris are the same parties that the people at home and abroad are seeking to reach out to, through demonstrations in a number of capitals such as Brussels, Toronto, Washington, and elsewhere to meet the demands of the Sudanese people".

'Malik Agar: 'The time of dialogue and negotiation with the regime has ended; the only dialogue now is what the people do in the streets of Sudan until the overthrow of the regime.'

He stressed that "the time of dialogue and negotiation with the regime has ended; the only dialogue now is what the people do in the streets of Sudan until the overthrow of the regime".

He called for more unity of opposition and escalation of public confrontation with the regime.

Sudanese Professionals Association

The Sudanese Professionals Association , which has been a major force for organising the ongoing public uprising and protests in Sudan announced it has declined the invitation by the Public International Law & Policy Group (PILPG) for a meeting of the Sudanese opposition in the French capital Paris this week to discuss the developments of the current situation in the country.

It said in a statement on Tuesday: "We informed the inviting entity of our apology for participation and our full appreciation to our partners in the political forces".

It attributed this to its normal daily contact with opposition political forces. The statement pointed out that the Sudanese Professionals Association is in a joint alliance with the actors under the umbrella of the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

"We are in full contact with the National Consensus Forces (a coalition of opposition parties, Sudan Call, the Unionists' political bloc and civil society forces.

The association stressed that "the unique unity that has prevailed among all the spectrums of the Sudanese people is disintegrating and that the regime's plans will not succeed in breaking the will of the forces of freedom and change".