Namibia: Air Namibia Boss Resigns

ARLANA SHIKONGO

AIR Namibia's acting managing director Mandi Samson has resigned.

Samson's resignation, which is effective from Friday, 15 March, was announced in a press statement issued by company spokesperson Twaku Kayofa yesterday.

He said the board will appoint an interim CEO to allow other post holders to focus on fixing core operations and improve performances in critical areas such as finance, commercial services and risk.

"We recognise that safety, stability and continuity are non-negotiable in light of the work currently underway to lay the foundations for Air Namibia's turnaround," Kayofa added.

The statement said the newly appointed board of directors, which was inducted seven weeks ago, is making good progress in holding management accountable, and finalising the strategic direction of the company.

"We are committed to contributing towards a sustainable and positive direction for the business that yields tangible results over time," board chair Dee Sauls-Deckenbrock is quoted as saying in the statement.

The company statement said Samson, who was appointed in that role in 2015, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.