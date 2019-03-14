South Africa: SA Tap Water Safe

South Africa's tap water is safe for human consumption, says the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Water is life, therefore, it is a priority for government to ensure that citizens and tourists are served with safe drinking water, the department said on Wednesday.

The department's assurance follows reports by holiday company Globehunters that claimed that tap water is not safe.

"We reject the allegations and assertions contained in this statement. We also hereby reassure tourists and the general public that water in South Africa is of a high quality standard," said the department.

When there is a tap water quality concern, the department said government swiftly probes such and addresses it accordingly.

The department said the Blue Drop programme is amongst the measures government has put in place to ensure that the country's water services institutions such as municipalities and water services providers deliver good quality water that complies with the South African Drinking Water Quality Standard (SANS 241).

The SANS 241 is aligned with the World Health Organisation's guidelines for drinking water.