Africa: UN Chief Picks Gabonese for Horn of Africa Job

The United Nation has picked Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon as his Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

In an announcement, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Mr. Onanga-Anyanga brings with him extensive experience with the United Nations, having served most recently as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

In 2015, Mr. Onanga-Anyanga served as the Coordinator of the United Nations Headquarters response to the Boko Haram Crisis. Prior to this, he was Head of the United Nations Office in Burundi (BNUB) and System-Wide Senior Coordinator on Burundi (2012-2014).

From 2007 to 2012, he was the Director of the Office of the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General. Previously, Mr. Onanga-Anyanga was Special Adviser to the President of the sixtieth and sixty-first sessions of the United Nations General Assembly (2005-2007) as well as Chef de Cabinet to the President of the fifty-ninth session of the General Assembly (2004-2005).

From 1998 to 2004, he held a variety of political and managerial positions at the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization in Vienna and New York. Earlier in his career, he was acting Secretary of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee for Security Questions in Central Africa and served as First Counsellor for Disarmament and Political Affairs at the Permanent Mission of Gabon to the United Nations in New York.

Mr. Onanga-Anyanga holds a post-graduate degree in political science from Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne University, and a master's degree in sociology from l'Université Omar Bongo in Libreville.