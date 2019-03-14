Africa: President Farmajo Calls for Paradigm Shift in Africa's Development

Somalia president has urged for a paradigm shift in the development agenda if the continent were to meets her development goals.

Part of the strategy, President Farmajo said, was a shift from quantitative production to qualitative production and strengthening unity among the member states.

The President who spoke during the Africa Now conference in Entebbe Uganda Wednesday challenged African leaders to collectively have very serious discussions and a continental strategy regarding economic transformation, investment, growth as well as employment for the youth.

He said "It is now that we need the leadership to catalyze Africa's socio-economic transformation; It is Now that we need to Forge a future that works for African youth and women; It is now that we need to understand and mitigate the cost of Climate Change on Sustainable Economic Growth; It is Now that we need to find local, national and global solutions to common challenges such as trade and security and, finally, it is Now that we need to connect our economic future through digital and physical infrastructure to achieve an integrated, Secure and Growing Africa"

He said that Africa can achieve our continental aspirations if it strengthened the partnerships.

"No challenge is insurmountable, no mountain too high and no distance too far, if there are a common purpose and the determination to cement this on our part. African solidarity has always been based on meaningful collaboration and, I believe that we have the necessary institutions, people, vision and leadership to achieve the Integrated, Secure and Growing Africa that we can accelerate to achieve our development", said President Farmajo.

He, however, cautioned that the youth and natural resources can often become a detrimental issue if not invested on and managed well.

"Leadership and common responsibility are the key pillars of reform, change and progress. The Integration, Security and Economic Growth of Africa are the responsibility of each and every political and business leaders as well as the citizen. In other words, we all need to be proactive in moving this beautiful, rich, but often challenged, continent forward", said the president.

He said that the era of "waiting for the State to do everything" is thankfully over. Governments, business leaders and citizens must work together closely to create a new social contract based on a forging a future that works for all the people. We must become more engaged and innovative in the way we do business, politics and benefit from continental and global partnerships.

"We must impartially measure the impact of our policies and think together because together we are stronger in every way.Africa's opportunities are boundless. We have among the youngest population in the world, valuable land and sea resources and a historical tradition of partnership and solidarity".

"Moreover, because of technology and improving basic public services such as education and health, Africa has an opportunity to leapfrog in many areas key to our common development including manufacturing, Transportation, Logistics, and the Digital Economy alongside traditional areas of strength like agriculture.Intra-African Trade is simply a must if we are to prosper as a continent. We need to be able to make, market and sell African made goods and services to ourselves first and foremost", read part of the speech.

President Farmajo said that intra-Africa trade was strong, adding that , the initiation and development of Continental Free Trade will transform the socio-economic future of Africa and its people with new opportunities, jobs, skills and reverse the damaging brain drain.

"Alongside infrastructure, we must invest in key enablers and sustainers of economic growth. The Enablers are competitive economic policies and the creation of a continental-wide conducive investment environment which benefits all stakeholders, most importantly, the countries and their people".

He concluded "It is a must we achieve a Secure, Integrated and Growing Africa for our people. It is their right and our duty. However, it is clear to me from our continental experience that we can achieve zero tensions and no conflicts to silence the guns, to more create jobs while growing our economies. As Africans, we must finally turn potential into reality and transform our collective future".