South Africa: ANC Western Cape Targets Water As a Voting Issue, Claiming That 'The DA Scared Us With Day Zero'

With less than two months until South Africa's national elections, the water crisis in Cape Town is emerging as a hotly contested issue between the two dominant political parties, the DA and the ANC.

The ANC in the Western Cape campaigned door-to-door in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain on Wednesday, 13 March 2019 asking residents with water debt to sign up for a litigation case it has filed against the DA-led City of Cape Town. With less than eight weeks until the country heads to the polls, the ANC is hoping to gain more votes by riding on the wave of anger over water tariffs that peaked in 2018.

The national ruling party hit out at the DA this week, claiming that the party made a profit of R1-billion off the water crisis caused by the drought. The DA's principal representative on the IEC Party Liaison Committee Mike Moriarty responded swiftly and said on Wednesday that the claim is "so outrageously false that we have reported it to the IEC Electoral Offences office to investigate against the ANC".

In the past two elections, ANC support in the Western Cape hovered at about 34%, while the DA increased its support by 10% from...