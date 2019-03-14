Nigeria: Partners Support National HIV/Aids Programme in Nigeria

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has received donation of official vehicle and an upgraded office structure from the World Health Organisation, United States Agency for International Development, United Nations Children's Fund and PEFPFAR in support of the fight against HIV/ AIDS in Nigeria.

Adewole who received the donation on earlier this week in Abuja said that the donation was the beginning of ending HIV /AIDS in country.

The Minister said "on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health and by extension the people and government of Nigeria, I want to sincerely appreciate WHO and other partners for the good gesture and to reassure you that it will go a long way in our fight to eliminate HIV in Nigeria".

While meeting with staff of the National AIDS /STIs Control Programme (NASCP), the minister said Nigeria had re-established the National Treatment Prevention Programme with a view of taking full control of National HIV response programme in the country.

He said the National Treatment and Prevention programme would further showcase the activities of Federal Government on HIV and would bring an end to the disease in Nigeria. He further reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to halt the spread of HIV/ AIDS in Nigeria through several government interventions already in place.

Adewole assured partners that Federal Government would put in place a structure that would sustain cordial relationship between government and her development Partners.

Speaking earlier, the WHO representative, Dr Rex Mpazanje said that the donation was to complement the effort of Nigerian Government in its fight against HIV/ AIDs. He added that WHO remained committed to supporting the government and the people of Nigeria in ensuring a HIV free society.