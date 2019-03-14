Malawi: Mutharika to Shun Malawi Presidential Debates

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has officially announced that it will not take part in any Presidential and running mate debates organised to give platform to political parties to outline vision and developments in store for Malawi once voted into power come 21st May 2019.

President Mutharika and his choice of vice president if re-elcted, Everton Chimulirenji: No debate

The party disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement signed by its Secretary General Greizedar Jefrey.

"The Democratic Progressive Party would like to inform the general public that it will continue to not participate in presidential and running-mates debates related to May elections as conducted by some media institutions" reads part of the statement seen by Nyasa Times.

The party said it has arrived at the decision because it has reservations about the integrity of the organisation and debators.

The statement further informs DPP followers and Malawians in general that it will continue to use other channels to communicate its developmental programmes for the nation and how it is attending ton the welfare of its people.

The statement also encourages Malawians to keep on engaging with the party and to fulfil its vision of moving Malawi from poverty to prosperity.

The communication not to take part in debates comes about a week after the party running mate failed to show up at a debate which was organised by private broadcaster Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) in conjunction with other stakeholders.