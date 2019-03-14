South Africa: 5 000 New Police Trainees to Boost Capacity

analysis

The South African Police Service has welcomed 5 000 police trainees into its ranks, which will increase its operational capacity.

Of the 5 000 trainees, 1 580 are female and 3 420 are male.

The trainees will undergo a 21-month Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) at SAPS Academies across the country.

This training is a combination of theory and practice, which includes, but is not limited to, firearm training, legal principles and fitness assessments.

This is to help ensure that the best candidates are selected to serve.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, says new recruits are a multiplier to strengthen frontline policing.

"Our hope is that these young people will assist us to realise the NDP 2030 vision, which envisages that people living in South Africa feel safe at home, at school and at work, and enjoy a community life free of fear. Women should be able to walk freely in the street and children should be able to play safely outside," Sitole said.

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Police has acknowledged the steady progress that has been made in stabilising Crime Intelligence.

"Since the appointment of the National Commissioner and the Divisional Head of Crime Intelligence, there has been tangible progress in stabilising the unit and ensuring that it returns to optimum operational effectiveness," committee chairperson Francois Beukman said.

The committee on Wednesday received a report on the Intelligence Corporate Renewal Strategy and is convinced that the plans put out have the potential to deliver effective results.

The strategy's key areas include the establishment of a rapid intervention capacity at both national and provincial levels, strengthening of strategic partnerships, the revised Threat Management System to bring it up to date with current challenges, as well as the filling of 424 vacant positions.

The committee also welcomed progress in the vetting of SAPS management and lifestyle audits as a means of fighting corruption within the SAPS.