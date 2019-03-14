South Africa: SA Monitoring Cyclone Idai

The South African Weather Service says Mozambique's Cyclone Idai will not pose a threat to South Africa.

However, Mzansi will have its own, unrelated weather challenges such as possible heavy rains and localised flash flooding in some parts of the country.

The cyclone which has already claimed ten lives in Mozambique - comes with the warning of dangerously high seas, extreme flooding, strong, damaging winds, storm surges and significant rainfall.

Idai is expected to weaken into an overland depression on Friday but is still expected to result in significant and torrential rainfall and widespread flooding over the Sofala and Manica provinces of Mozambique.

The torrential rainfall will also be in the eastern parts of Zimbabwe and the southern parts of Malawi which have been already hit by severe flooding over the past week.

"The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system and will issue subsequent updates as required," said the South African Weather Services.