Zimbabwe: EcoSure Partners With Mars to Introduce Ambulance Service

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe's EcoSure insurance business has unveiled a package that will offer its customers access to ambulance services from MARS.

The package, which was launched today by EcoSure in partnership with MARS, will allow existing and potential EcoSure policy holders to register and get access to Ambulance services throughout Zimbabwe.

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe CEO Mr Eddie Chibi said the service would help save lives at an affordable cost.

"Over the years we have seen lives needlessly lost due to inaccessibility of ambulance services. That's why we have now developed the Ambulance add-on service to give access to affordable ambulance services to the majority of Zimbabweans," Mr Chibi said.

He said the EcoSure Ambulance add-on service will be accessible to customers registered on any EcoSure funeral cover, saying to access the service, in the event of an emergency, a customer simply needed to call the MARS hotline number, 112.

"We have consistently managed to harness the power of technology to meet people's needs, and we are proud to allow Zimbabweans across all social strata and economic sectors to access affordable insurance cover by simply dialling *900# ", Mr Chibi said.

He added that the company's mission was to provide universal insurance products for all citizens, and was set to introduce even more exciting products in the near future, beyond funeral and education cover, in line with its philosophy that 'life is digital'.

EcoSure has transformed the lives of many Zimbabweans through affordable micro-insurance products. It offers premiums ranging from as little as $1 per month and pay-outs of up to $7,500, depending on the plan assured.