South Africa: 'Vote ANC', Agriculture Minister Urges Black Farmers At a 'Non-Political' Stellenbosch Meeting

Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana was invited to address black farmers in the Western Cape. Less than two months before elections, the discussion around challenges facing black farmers became an electioneering opportunity.

"I'm not here because the elections are coming, I'm here because there are problems," said Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana in his opening address to a gathering of black farmers in Stellenbosch.

"I'm here because we are a caring government and I'm here to remind you that when that day of the 8th of May comes... " Zokwana continued, as he was met with cheers and clapping from the audience.

Although it was not an ANC party-organised event and Zokwana was invited in his role as minister, he used the opportunity to promote the ANC, with less than two months until the general election.

The aim of the meeting, which took place on the morning of 13 March 2019, was to give the minister an opportunity to hear about struggles facing black farmers in the Western Cape. With the event jointly organised by the African Farmers Association of South Africa (AFASA), a lobby group for African farmers, and a subdivision of the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), a...