South Africa: How a South African Man Became the World's Most Notorious Cyber-Criminal

analysis

When he was growing up in Krugersdorp in the 1980s, friends of Paul le Roux had no sense of what was in the nerdy teenager's future. Le Roux had the coding abilities and brains to have been another Mark Shuttleworth - but he chose a different path. Now 46, Le Roux is in a federal jail in the USA, awaiting sentencing after being unmasked as the mastermind behind a global cyber-criminal enterprise involving drug trafficking, arms trading, and murder.

The first appearance of Paul Le Roux in the South African media came in a Beeld report in 2008.

"A South African expatriate has paid millions of dollars to a former Israeli gun-runner with links to Robert Mugabe in a bid to secure 99-year leases on farmland seized by the Zimbabwean government as part of its land-reform programme," wrote investigative journalist Julian Rademeyer.

"Paul Calder le Roux, 35, hired Ari Ben-Menashe, a self-proclaimed former Mossad spy who famously tried to discredit Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai by implicating him in a plot to assassinate Mugabe, to facilitate the land deal."

It was a wild story. In an interview a year earlier with Washington newspaper The Hill, Le Roux had explained that...