After he was served with cocktails of critical public opinions on his understanding of the management of public revenue, following his vague response to the question on Fiscal policy on NTV on the spot, Bobi Wine, a presidential hopeful has hit the studio to record a song explaining the matter.

Featuring Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake, Nubian Lee and Sir Dan Magic, the song is aimed at breaking down the concept of Fiscal policy to the common man.