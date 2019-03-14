Malawi: Silver Agree Tambe Deal - Midfielder Signs 3 - Year Contract

Silver Strikers Football Club and midfielder Ernest Tambe have agreed a three year long term deal.

This follows the expiry of Tambe's contract at Mighty Be Forward Wanderers where he has spent three seasons.

The former FISD Wizards playera enned thw deal on Wednesday and Silver General Secretary Lawrence Yobe has confirmed the development.

He will have to battle against quality players at Silver such as Captain Young Chimodzi and Lazarus 'Deco' Nyemera to win a first team position.

Meanwhile, the Silver G.S has revealed that the club has loaned out some of its players while others have completely been offloaded.

"Some are trying their lack at Civil, some at TN Stats while some are training with Chiripa united" he told a local radio without revealing identities..

Silver will have a squad of at least 30 players in the 2019 season and the final squad will be revealed once submitted by the technical panel possibly next week according to Yobe.

"The competition is very tight and indeed the technical panel have a tough time," said Yobe.