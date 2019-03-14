South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Directs SIU to Investigate Allegations of Maladministration

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate multiple allegations of maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct and intentional or negligent loss of public money concerning the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

The NHLS is the largest diagnostic pathology service in South Africa with the responsibility of supporting the national and provincial health departments in the delivery of healthcare.

The Service provides laboratory and related public health services to over 80% of the population through a national network of laboratories.

The allegations of wrongdoing pertain to the period between 1 July 2015 and the present.

In a proclamation in terms of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act of 1996 (Act 74 of 1996), the President has directed that allegations be investigated and that civil proceedings emanating from such investigation be adjudicated upon.

The SIU investigation will cover:

the provision of end user computer hardware and related maintenance and support services for a period of three years in terms of Tender RFB 027/15-16;

the provision of a multi-protocol label switching wide area network (MPLS WAN) service to the NHLS for a period of three years in terms of Tender RFB 030/15-16;

the leasing of motor vehicles for the NHLS for a period of five years in terms of Tender RFP 001/15-16;

the replacement of water, sewer and drainage pipes in terms of Tender RFP1455602;

the renovation of the library at the National Insitute of Occupational Health in Braamfontein in terms of Tender RFQ 1438906;

the renovation of the virology laboratory at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in terms of Tender RFQ 1481824;

the renovation of toilets at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in terms of Tender RFQ 0695750;

professional services for the construction of a refectory at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in terms of Tender RFQ 1409815;

professional services for the design, project management and the certification of renovations and structural changes to the Ermelo Laboratory in terms of Tender RFQ 706002;

the replacement of the waterproofing at the Centre for Enteric Diseases in terms of Tender RFQ 0961241;

the renovation of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis in terms of Tender RFQ 1486702;

professional services for the design, project management and the certification of renovations and structural changes to the Diagnostic Media Products Building in terms of Tender RFQ 1351823; and

construction of a kitchen and function area in terms of Tender RFB031/16-17, which was re-advertised as Tender RFB062/15- 16.

Any unlawful or improper conduct by the employees or officials of the NHLS or applicable service providers will be examined by the SIU.

