14 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pitch Black Afro Murder Case - Warrant of Arrest Issued for Pathologist

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pitch Black Afro/Twitter
Pitch Black Afro.
By Sesona Ngqakamba

The non-appearance of a state pathologist has once again led to the postponement of the murder case of hip-hop artist Thulani Ngcobo - better known as Pitch Black Afro - in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

A warrant of arrest has now been issued for the state pathologist.

Senior prosecutor Mojalefa Metswamere tried to explain to Magistrate Piet du Plessis the reason why the pathologist was a no-show.

He said there was a report from the pathologist, although the government official was not present.

Du Plessis argued that the pathologist had been subpoenaed and was supposed to be in court in person.

The magistrate asked the police to call the pathologist outside and if there was no reply, a warrant of arrest would be issued.

After the calls were made, the magistrate refused to go ahead with proceedings, postponing the matter to March 20 to allow for the pathologist's arrest.

Ngcobo remains in custody.

After being instructed that his matter was postponed, a subdued Ngcobo said: "Thank you, Your Worship," as he walked down to the cells. This was in stark contrast to his previous appearances where he seemed to be in high spirits.

Ngcobo, who has been in custody for almost three months now faces charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his wife, Catherine Modusane, died at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

Source: News24

South Africa

'I Want Those Combi Courts!' - Leaked Audio Lands Official in Hot Water

A leaked recording of Gauteng Sports and Recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko allegedly threatening her staff with dismissal if… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.