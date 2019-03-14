South Africa: Pitch Black Afro Murder Case - Warrant of Arrest Issued for Pathologist

The non-appearance of a state pathologist has once again led to the postponement of the murder case of hip-hop artist Thulani Ngcobo - better known as Pitch Black Afro - in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

A warrant of arrest has now been issued for the state pathologist.

Senior prosecutor Mojalefa Metswamere tried to explain to Magistrate Piet du Plessis the reason why the pathologist was a no-show.

He said there was a report from the pathologist, although the government official was not present.

Du Plessis argued that the pathologist had been subpoenaed and was supposed to be in court in person.

The magistrate asked the police to call the pathologist outside and if there was no reply, a warrant of arrest would be issued.

After the calls were made, the magistrate refused to go ahead with proceedings, postponing the matter to March 20 to allow for the pathologist's arrest.

Ngcobo remains in custody.

After being instructed that his matter was postponed, a subdued Ngcobo said: "Thank you, Your Worship," as he walked down to the cells. This was in stark contrast to his previous appearances where he seemed to be in high spirits.

Ngcobo, who has been in custody for almost three months now faces charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his wife, Catherine Modusane, died at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

Source: News24