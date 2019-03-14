Liberia: Grand Gedeans Want President Weah Free Kinsmen Convicted of Mercenarism

As the citizens of Grand Gedeh await the visit of President George M. Weah later this month, there is high expectation that the president's visit will pave the way for the release of the convicted Grand Gedeans' mercenaries.

Report reaching the Nimba Desk says there are massive preparations of the President's visit, which is expected to be around the end of March, where many would like the President to come up with an Executive Clemency for the release of the those men.

It can be recalled that 13 Grand Gedeans were tried and found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment by Criminal Court "D" at the Temple of Justice in July 2015 for their involvement in mercenary activities in the Ivory Coast, where several UN peace keepers were killed.

The citizens will also be calling on the President to speed up the pavement or construction of Ganta to Zwedru highway, which they described as a challenge to development in the southeast.

The Daily Observer has learnt that the President is expected to make a brief stop in Toe Town, Zleh Towns, B'hai and Gboa Administrative districts, where he is expected to hold a meeting with the citizens to know some of the challenges they face.

In Zwedru, the President will also have a town hall meeting with citizens at the Zwedru City Hall, visit several facilities, including the Grand Gedeh County Community College, the Southeastern Midwifery Training Center, Chief's Compound in Zwedru and dedicate the newly constructed Regional Security Hub.

The President is also expected to visit River Gee County.